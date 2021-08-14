Valrie Curtis appointed Clerk to the Houses of Parliament

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica's Houses of Parliament has a new clerk.

She is Valrie A Curtis, who served as the long time deputy to Heather Cooke who has proceeded on retirement.

Governor General Sir Patrick Allen made the announcement of Curtis' appointment in a statement on Friday. Her appointment became effective July 23, 2021.

A statement from Gordon House noted that Curtis began her parliamentary career as assistant clerk in 1995. She was appointed deputy clerk in 2006 and has served as acting clerk since October 2020 when Cooke took leave of absence.

Curtis was conferred with the Badge of Honour for Meritorious Service and the Order of Distinction (Commander Class) for her service to the Houses of Parliament of Jamaica in 2014 and 2020 respectively. She replaces Cooke who retired last month after 20 years of service to the Parliament.

Cooke first joined the Parliament as deputy clerk in 2001 and was appointed Clerk to the Houses in 2006. She served in that capacity until her retirement.

During her tenure as clerk, she also served as Regional Secretary for the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association-Caribbean, Atlantic and Americas Region. For her service to the Houses of Parliament, Cooke was conferred with the Order of Distinction (Commander Class) in the rank of Commander in 2017.

Curtis is well-qualified to take up the mantle, having served as deputy clerk for 15 years.

“We expect a seamless transition in the administration of the Parliament,” said President of the Senate, Tom Tavares Finson.

For her part, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert said “It was my pleasure to have served with Mrs Heather Cooke during my years at Parliament. She has given sterling service to the Parliament and the country as a whole and I know that at the appropriate time Members of Parliament will be given the opportunity to pay tribute to Mrs Cooke for her years of service”.

As for Curtis, the Speaker said “she is the right person at the right time for this post”.

“She has served with distinction and we expect that this level of service will continue as she assumes now the post of Clerk to the Houses,” said Dalrymple-Philibert.