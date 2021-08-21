Vascianna cops silver in sprint hurdles at World Under-20's

NAIROBI, Kenya – Vashaun Vascianna grabbed a valiant silver medal in the 110m hurdles final on Saturday's penultimate day of the World Athletics Under-20 championships in Nairobi, Kenya, running a lifetime best 13.25 seconds.

The event was won in a new World Under-20 Record by France's Sasha Zoya who ran 12.73 seconds, destroying the 12.93 seconds that he ran in Friday's semi-finals.

Vascianna's time was the eighth fastest ever by a Jamaican man, beating the 13.32 seconds he had run at the CARIFTA Games in Cayman in 2019. The Jamaican looked well placed to challenge the French man but hit the eighth hurdle and had to hang on for the silver ahead of Poland's Jakub Szymanski who ran a personal best 13.43 seconds.

Vascianna's silver was the third medal in the event by Jamaicans in the last two editions of the World Under-20 Championships after Damion Thomas won the gold in Tampere, Finland in 2018 with Orlando Bennett taking the silver medal.

-Paul A Reid