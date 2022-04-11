Vaz looks to help re-energise Ja's work with inter-American Commission of Women

Member of Parliament (MP), Ann-Marie Vaz and Executive Secretary of the Inter-American Commission of Women (CIM), Alejandra Mora Mora, met recently in the United States (US) capital, Washington DC, in which Vaz committed to doing all she can to re-energize Jamaica's participation in the CIM and to engage in bipartisan women's support collaborative initiatives to secure advancements on the issue of gender parity.

The meeting took place on April 4, 2022 at the headquarters of the Organisation of American States (OAS). Mora Mora used the opportunity to inform Vaz of the Commission's work on the issue of parity which she noted is not institutionalised in the Caribbean. Mora Mora reported that a key goal of the CIM is to ensure equal participation of women and men (50/50) in the decision-making process in both the public and private sectors at the international and local level.

Additionally, Mora Mora gave Vaz an update on a recent publication entitled COVID-19 in Women's Lives: Findings and Recommendations on the care emergency.

The CIM publication explored the situation of caregiving, the progress achieved, the challenges identified, the priorities established and made recommendations. Mora Mora explained the organisation's focus on care as a part of government structures to ensure women are not adversely affected by this issue, especially in crises. She informed that work on this issue is being pursued via the involvement of various actors including men and trade unions.

In response, Vaz, who's MP for East Portland and a Justice of the Peace, welcomed the opportunity for discussions and expressed her desire to work with the CIM. Vaz informed Mora Mora and other participants in the meeting that Jamaica's parliament now has 29 percent women.

Vaz also noted that she wants to capitalise on this development to ensure that women and girls recognize that they too can achieve their positive goals and aspirations in various sectors, including the political arena.

She also welcomed progressive discussion on the issue of parity but advised that she was not supportive of established gender quotas for the mere sake of having same but she is an advocate of equal opportunity for all and a fair playing field.

Vaz explained that whilst she strongly believes there should be intensified advocacy for women to be given greater opportunities, she's of the view that emphasis must be placed on assigning the most competent and qualified persons to jobs, including leadership positions.

On the issue of care, Vaz revealed that she will be lobbying for a nursing room in the new Jamaican parliament building which is to be constructed in the medium term. The East Portland MP shared that she is of the view that unity among women in various sectors is necessary in order to collectively build on achievements and make progress in key areas which concern opportunity and wellbeing.

Specialist for the Inter-American Commission of Women, Yasmin Solitahe Odlum, also participated in the meeting. For her part, Solitahe Odlum suggested that greater participation by women parliamentarians, outside of the usual gender minister, would augur well for parity policies and actions. However, she cautioned that a more informal approach to introducing these policies may be more effective that having them institutionalised.

In response, Vaz reiterated her commitment to assisting with the issues raised including parity. Vaz highlighted her personal story of being a woman who after raising her family was able to begin her journey as a successful politician and now two term Member of Parliament. The East Portland MP noted that she is focused on encouraging others to achieve their own goals without fear of limitations no matter the stage of their lives.

During the meeting, Vaz reiterated her commitment to play her part in re-invigorating Jamaica's participation in the CIM and to engage bipartisan women's support to advance the issue of parity.

Mora Mora ended by committing that her team will be available and willing to work with Vaz and other parliamentarians to advance the issue of parity in Jamaica.