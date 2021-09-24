Vaz's visitor's visa reinstated

Two years after it was revoked, Energy Minister Daryl Vaz' United States visa has been reinstated.

Vaz was on Friday issued a one-year visitors visa to the US, he said in an interview with Nationwide Radio.

“I can confirm and I am highly appreciative of the courtesy that has been extended by the US Embassy in Kingston,” Vaz said.

Vaz's visa was snatched by the US in November 2019.

No formal reason was given for the revocation.

“I am committed to pursuing the matter concerning the revocation of his US visa with the aim of a positive result,” Vaz had said in a statement at the time.

Phillip Paulwell, the longstanding member of parliament for East Kingston and Port Royal also had his visa revoked.

It is unclear if he has since reapplied for another.