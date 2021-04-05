Vendor charged after gun attack in St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Detectives in St James have arrested and charged a vendor in connection with a gun attack on Egypt Lane, Norwood in the parish last month.

Charged with illegal possession of firearm, shooting with intent and assault at common law is 26-year-old Kevon Brissett, otherwise called 'Scarry,' of Lagoon View, Bogue Heights in St James.

Reports are that about 7:30 pm on March 10, a man was walking along the roadway when he was attacked by a group of gunmen. The culprits reportedly held the man at gun point but he managed to escape after they opened gunfire at him.

The man escaped injuries and reported the incident to the police. Brissett, who was on bail, was arrested on Wednesday, March 24 and subsequently charged on Thursday, April 1.

Investigations are ongoing to find the other suspects involved in the incident.