Vendor fatally shot on Princess Street, Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Chadrick Dubibad, a 25-year-old vendor of Bedward Gardens, Kingston 7 was allegedly shot and killed during a confrontation with a licensed firearm holder on Princess Street, Kingston on Wednesday, June 30.

According to the police, the incident which occurred about 8:40 pm, is being investigated by detectives assigned to the Denham Town Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB).

The investigators are appealing to individuals who witnessed the incident to share the information to the Denham Town CIB at 876-948-6443.