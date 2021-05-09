Vendor killed in Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A 52-year-old vendor was murdered on Chesterfield Drive in Kingston Thursday evening while pushing his handcart along the roadway.

Dead is Mark Anthony James of Seaview Gardens.

Reports are that James was pushing his cart when men who were traveling in a dark coloured motor vehicle opened gunfire at him, hitting him in the upper body.

He was taken to the Kingston Pubic Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police are investigating.