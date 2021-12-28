Vendor shot dead at home in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A vendor was shot and killed after gunmen invaded his home in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland on Tuesday morning.

Dead is 58-year-old Michael Wright, of Darling Street, Savanna-la-Mar in the parish.

Reports are that Wright was at home about 4:30 am when gunmen entered and opened gunfire, hitting him several times.

Residents who heard the explosions alerted the police.

On their arrival, Wright was found in bed suffering from bullet wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing.