Venezuela announces regional elections after calls for talks

Venezuela announces regional elections after calls for talksThursday, May 13, 2021
|
CARACAS, Venezuela (AFP)— Venezuela's electoral authority on Thursday announced mayoral and gubernatorial elections for November 21 as President Nicolas Maduro and the opposition made moves to restart stalled talks.
Opposition leader Juan Guaido on Tuesday proposed to restart negotiations and offered the "progressive lifting" of international sanctions against Maduro and his allies if they agreed to "free and fair elections: presidential, parliamentary, regional and municipal with international observation and support."
On Wednesday, Maduro said he would agree to "meet with all the opposition" with the help of the European Union and Norway.
Norway has taken on the role of mediator between the government and the opposition, with Venezuela mired in political and economic crises. Maduro's government left the talks in 2019.
The November vote would be the first since the 2020 legislative elections boycotted by the opposition, which also refused to take part in the presidential poll that saw Maduro re-elected in 2018.
Last week, the opposition hit out at the regime after the new parliament dominated by Maduro allies named pro-government figures to the top electoral body.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy