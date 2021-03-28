Venezuela hits back at 'totalitarian' Facebook sanction

Venezuela hits back at 'totalitarian' Facebook sanctionSunday, March 28, 2021
|
CARACAS, Venezuela (AFP) — Venezuela hit back at Facebook over "digital totalitarianism" after President Nicolas Maduro's account was frozen for 30 days for spreading disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic.
A Facebook spokesman said on Saturday that the social media giant was freezing the account "due to repeated violations of our rules."
"We're watching digital totalitarianism, carried out by supranational companies that want to impose their rule on the world's countries," said the communication and information ministry in a statement.
Venezuela's opposition accuses Maduro of being a dictator who has held onto power through fraudulent elections.
Facebook has faced criticism over the spread of virus-related false information on its network, and has said it is ramping up efforts to fight back.
Maduro's page is only frozen, meaning it will remain visible but the leftist president will not be able to add new posts.
This comes after Facebook said it had removed a video from Maduro's page "for violating our policies against misinformation about Covid-19 that is likely to put people at risk for harm."
It said the administrators of Maduro's account had previously been warned.
In the video, Maduro promoted the use of a drug called Carvativir as a "miracle" cure for Covid-19 in the latest of a series of medical remedies he's championed without medical evidence to support them.
Caracas also said Facebook's "act of censorship" was an "extension" of US sanctions against Venezuela in a bid to topple Maduro.
The national press workers union has itself accused Maduro's government of a "systematic policy" of attacking media that are critical of the ruling regime.
The Public Space NGO that promotes free speech says the government has shut down more than 100 media since Maduro came to power in 2013.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy