Vere United edge Molynes 1-0 in Premier League

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Vere United ended the second round of matches in the Jamaica Premier League with their first win of the season, edging Molynes United 1-0 at The UWI/ Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence on Tuesday.

Javier Brown's first half penalty conversion was the difference between the teams that went into the game seeking their first win.

The win took Vere United to three points, same as Arnett Gardens and defending champions Cavalier SC.

Three teams, Mount Pleasant FA, Dunbeholden and Waterhouse are all on six points after scoring back-to-back wins, Tivoli Gardens are on two points from two wins followed by Molynes United, Portmore United, Harbour View and Humble Lion, all on one point, with Montego Bay United yet to earn a point after two games.

On Tuesday, Vere United earned the penalty kick after Francois Swaby was taken down inside the Molynes United box in the 29th minute and Brown converted the spot kick.

Paul A Reid