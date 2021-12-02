Vere clip Old Harbour to secure quarterfinal spot in D'Cup

Vere Technical secured the second quarterfinal spot in Group F of the ISSA/WATA daCosta Cup when they clipped Old Harbour High 1-0 in the feature game of a doubleheader at Garvey Maceo High on Wednesday.

Needing a minimum of two points from the two playoff games to secure a spot in the final eight of the competition, Vere were able to get the job done with a game to spare when they edged their opponents by the same score line for the second time this season.

The points and the quarterfinal spot were secured by Omario Reid in the 70th minute in a game that could easily have gone the other way.

Old Harbour High knew the stakes in the game and came out on the front foot in a search for goals. They dominated the start of the match before Vere finally got a foothold in the game midway the half.

However, it was Old Harbour who looked the more threatening and almost took the lead from a free kick from Shyjah Orridge, but Vere have their goalkeeper Michael Panton to thank as he got a hand to the ball and pushed it onto the crossbar before it looped behind for a corner kick.

Old Harbour continued to press and create the better goalscoring chances but were unable to find a way past

The second half was more of an even contest but again it was Old Harbour who looked the more threatening and were left cursing their luck when Orridge clipped the top of the crossbar with another free kick.

They would then pay for their profligacy in front of goal when Reid rose highest and powerfully headed home a right sided cross from Stephan Witter, back across the goal and into the far corner of the net, beyond Ackeem Lewis in goal.

Old Harbour tried their best to find an equalizer but to no avail as their season came to an end with that second loss to their opponents, despite having one more game to play.

With the win, Vere Technical moved up to 13 points and joined Garvey Maceo as teams advancing from the group, while Old Harbour who were closest to them on points remain on 7 with just one game to go and so cannot close the gap between the two.

The quarterfinals are set to begin next weekend following the playing of the remaining first round fixtures in the other groups.