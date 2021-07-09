Vere win over Portmore United is a boost, says Javier Brown

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Vere United are still in the Jamaica Premier League solely because of the cancellation of the last premier league campaign. Dead and buried and definitely relegation fodder, they have escaped with their life and are now intent on taking full advantage.

Instead of relegation, two teams will be added to the top flight for the next two years to build the compliment of teams to sixteen which guarantees Vere two more seasons in the top flight.

Having been speared the ignominy of being demoted in the same season that they were promoted, the Clarendon based team is now determined to use the guaranteed time in the league, to establish themselves as a proper premier league outfit.

Following on what could have been considered a lucky 0-0 draw with Molynes United in their first match of the 2020-2021 campaign, Vere stunned the defending champions Portmore United 1-0 on Tuesday and secured three massive points.

Midfielder, Javier Brown, who was voted man of the match, said that he and his teammates have been putting in the work on the training ground in order to achieve that type of result.

“We have been working on this type of performance over the past couple of weeks, because we need results.”

Brown was a part of the unit that struggled badly last season before the campaign was officially cancelled by the JFF and he knows just how important a good start is this term.

“After coming off a poor campaign before COVID, we needed to start well and we got a draw, so this result is definitely a boost for us going forward.”

He admits that he played below expectations in the draw last week, but was delighted that he was able to deliver for his team this week against the champions.

“My performance was good because I was working hard on it. Last week wasn't that good of a performance, but I delivered better this week. Coach has been putting in the work, so we put in the work as well.”

While noting that they could have had an even better start to the campaign, he was nonetheless grateful for their current position, as things could also have been worse.

“Definitely it is a great start. Two matches, four points. It could have been a better start, we could have had six, but four points is enough, I am glad we haven't lost.”

Brown believes that the win will help his team gather the necessary momentum going into their next assignment against Waterhouse FC.

“We needed three points going forward to build our momentum and motivate us for the match to come on the weekend.”

Both Vere United and Waterhouse FC are two of five teams locked on four points at the top of the table after match day two. They will meet on Monday at the Stadium East Field, starting at 3:30pm.