Veronica Campbell-Brown announces retirement

Jamaican Olympic legend Veronica Campbell-Brown has announced her retirement.

One of Jamaica's most decorated athletes, the iconic sprinter affectionately known as VCB made the announcement in an emotional post to social media Wednesday.

"Through the grace of God, I have climbed from a small town in Trelawny, Jamaica up the ladder of success to become one of the most decorated women in the Olympic Games and World Championships history," Campbell-Brown said.

"As I take off my spikes never to put them on again, this girl from Clarks Town walks away happy and contented with a race well run," she added.

Campbell-Brown's announcement comes a day before the start of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association's (JAAA) national trials for the Tokyo Olympics in Kingston.

She had made a brief return to athletics earlier this year after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus.

The Olympian said she will now turn her focus to parenting as well as her entrepreneurial and charity ventures including the VCB Foundation.

"I look forward to what God (has) for me in this new chapter. Love and light," she said.