Veronica Campbell-Brown announces retirement

Veronica Campbell-Brown announces retirementWednesday, June 23, 2021
|
Jamaican Olympic legend Veronica Campbell-Brown has announced her retirement.
One of Jamaica's most decorated athletes, the iconic sprinter affectionately known as VCB made the announcement in an emotional post to social media Wednesday.
"Through the grace of God, I have climbed from a small town in Trelawny, Jamaica up the ladder of success to become one of the most decorated women in the Olympic Games and World Championships history," Campbell-Brown said.
"As I take off my spikes never to put them on again, this girl from Clarks Town walks away happy and contented with a race well run," she added.
Campbell-Brown's announcement comes a day before the start of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association's (JAAA) national trials for the Tokyo Olympics in Kingston.
She had made a brief return to athletics earlier this year after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus.
The Olympian said she will now turn her focus to parenting as well as her entrepreneurial and charity ventures including the VCB Foundation.
"I look forward to what God (has) for me in this new chapter. Love and light," she said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy