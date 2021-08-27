'Very tired' Fraser-Pryce out of Paris Diamond League race

'Very tired' Fraser-Pryce out of Paris Diamond League raceFriday, August 27, 2021
|
PARIS, France (AFP) — Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will miss Saturday's 100m race at the Diamond League meeting in Paris due to fatigue, organisers announced on Friday.
The 34-year-old, Olympic 100m champion in 2008 and 2012, exacted revenge on rival and fellow Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah for defeat in the Tokyo Games final with victory in Thursday's race in Lausanne.
Fraser-Pryce clocked 10.60 seconds, the third-fastest time in history, slower than only Thompson-Herah and world-record holder Florence Griffith-Joyner.
Thompson-Herah, who claimed three gold medals in Japan to add to the 100m-200m double she won at the Rio Olympics, ran 10.54secs in Eugene earlier this month.
The Jamaican pair are closing in on Griffith-Joyner's 33-year-old mark of 10.49secs.
Organisers of the event in the French capital said Fraser-Pryce told them she was "very tired".
