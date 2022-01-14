Victim in Olympic Way double murder had escaped two prior attempts on his life

Police have identified the two men shot dead on Olympic Way, St Andrew on Thursday morning, as more details emerge about the killings.



The men were identified as Wayne Smith, 45, a tiler from First Street, and Marlon Madourie, a 41-year-old mason from Bellrock, both in Kingston 11.



They were killed about 9:50 am when they were pounced upon by gunmen.



Residents of the area told OBSERVER ONLINE that the gunmen went for Smith, but Madourie was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.



According to the residents, a close relative of Smith was suspected to be behind the killing of a man from a nearby community last year and fled the area. Unable to find the relative, gunmen attacked Smith in the community last year but he escaped and also fled the area.



The residents say late last year Smith was attacked again on Headley Avenue, St Andrew, where he was seen by gunmen and shot in the leg but managed to escape.



He had not been seen in the area again until he was spotted Thursday morning when he was killed.



Police say they are following several leads as they probe the double murder.

-David Dunkley