Victoria Jubilee Hospital gets equipment to boost neonatal services

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Victoria Jubilee Hospital (VJH) has received medical equipment valued at over $2.5 million which will boost neonatal services offered at the institution.

The equipment was donated by the Guardian Life Limited and the Guardian Group Foundation, and includes a touch screen incubator, a radiant warmer and a patient monitor.

The equipment was handed over on Wednesday, May 12. Present at the handing over ceremony were Head of Neonatal Unit at VJH Dr Yanique Brown; Vice President of Employee Benefits Administration at Guardian Life Limited, Oneil Clark, VJH Director of Nursing Services, Elise Fairweather-Blackwood, and VJH Senior Medical Officer, Dr Garth McDonald.