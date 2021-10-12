Video of gun-firing men said to be cronies of 'Dog Paw' triggers police probe

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Police are probing two social media videos in which men are seen with high-powered weapons following the killing of alleged gang leader Christopher 'Dog Paw' Linton.

Deputy Commissioner Fitz Bailey, head of Crime and Security, told OBSERVER ONLINE that the police are aware of the videos and are looking into them.

DCP Bailey said the police cannot confirm when the videos were made, or if they are in relation to Linton's death.

“We can't confirm that is what is happening,” he said.

One of the videos, which shows at least three men firing their weapons into the air, is said to be a tribute to Linton. While this was happening another man was seen walking a short distance away unconcerned by the gunmen who fired their guns for at least a minute before the video ended.

In the other video, apparently shot before the first one, the men were seen walking up a rocky slope, passing several residents, with weapons in hand.

None of the men's faces were seen in the video. At least one wore a mask. Others partially covered their faces with handkerchiefs.

Linton was reportedly killed in a police shoot-out in Elletson Flat, St Andrew on Monday afternoon. Police said he was traveling in a motorcar that was stopped by lawmen. He allegedly disembarked the vehicle and opened fire at the police who returned the fire shooting him dead. A .45 pistol was reportedly taken from Linton.