WATCH: Video shows cop dragging woman

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — A video of a policeman dragging a woman, who appears to be unconscious on the ground, has been released on social media.

Information reaching OBSERVER ONLINE is that the incident occurred in Hermitage, St Andrew. It, however, could not be ascertained when it occurred.



Head of the St Andrew Central Police Division, Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth, said he was not aware of the video or the incident. Upon being sent the recording, he said he was not able to identify if it was in fact in his division, but will seek to clarify this.



“It would be good if it is reported by those on hand when it occurred,” SSP Nesbeth said.



Hamish Campbell, Assistant Commissioner of the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM), said he was sent the video this morning. Campbell said no report was made to his department.



The almost minute-long video shows the cop pulling the woman by her hand and telling her to get up. Residents upon hearing the commotion and seeing what was happening began telling the policeman that the woman has a sickness.



“Yuh have to let her go 'till she cool off,” a man shouted to the cop. “She have a sickness yuh have to let her go.”



“So why she a behave so,” the policeman asked, as dogs barked in the background.



A man with a baby then walks up to the cop and began explaining, As he explains, another man walks up and starts complaining about how the policeman was treating his woman. He was chased away by the cop who, using expletives, threatened to kick him.



“You have to let her go, she have to go on the bed go lay down,” another man shouted.



“She a go lay down inna di van back,” the policeman countered.



The video ends shortly after.