WATCH: Video shows cop dragging woman

WATCH: Video shows cop dragging womanWednesday, February 16, 2022
|
ST ANDREW, Jamaica — A video of a policeman dragging a woman, who appears to be unconscious on the ground, has been released on social media.
Information reaching OBSERVER ONLINE is that the incident occurred in Hermitage, St Andrew. It, however, could not be ascertained when it occurred.
Head of the St Andrew Central Police Division, Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth, said he was not aware of the video or the incident. Upon being sent the recording, he said he was not able to identify if it was in fact in his division, but will seek to clarify this.
“It would be good if it is reported by those on hand when it occurred,” SSP Nesbeth said.
Hamish Campbell, Assistant Commissioner of the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM), said he was sent the video this morning. Campbell said no report was made to his department.
The almost minute-long video shows the cop pulling the woman by her hand and telling her to get up. Residents upon hearing the commotion and seeing what was happening began telling the policeman that the woman has a sickness.
“Yuh have to let her go 'till she cool off,” a man shouted to the cop. “She have a sickness yuh have to let her go.”
“So why she a behave so,” the policeman asked, as dogs barked in the background.
A man with a baby then walks up to the cop and began explaining, As he explains, another man walks up and starts complaining about how the policeman was treating his woman. He was chased away by the cop who, using expletives, threatened to kick him.
“You have to let her go, she have to go on the bed go lay down,” another man shouted.
“She a go lay down inna di van back,” the policeman countered.
The video ends shortly after.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy