Viewing of journalist Winston Witter's body on March 5

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The public is being advised that a viewing of the body of late journalist, talk show host and University of the West Indies lecturer, Winston 'Babatunde' Witter, will take place at Perry's Funeral Home in St Catherine on Saturday, March 5.

According to a release from the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the viewing will be allowed between the hours of 9:00 am and 5:00 pm.

Witter died on Wednesday, February 16 after ailing for some time with cirrhosis of the liver.

He was 64-years-old.