Viewing of journalist Winston Witter's body on March 5

Viewing of journalist Winston Witter's body on March 5Friday, March 04, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The public is being advised that a viewing of the body of late journalist, talk show host and University of the West Indies lecturer, Winston 'Babatunde' Witter, will take place at Perry's Funeral Home in St Catherine on Saturday, March 5.
According to a release from the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the viewing will be allowed between the hours of 9:00 am and 5:00 pm.
Witter died on Wednesday, February 16 after ailing for some time with cirrhosis of the liver.
READ: 'Babatunde' Witter has died
He was 64-years-old.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy