Virgin Atlantic introduces new flights from England to Montego Bay in November

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The Ministry of Tourism is elated over the recent decision by Virgin Atlantic to expand its service to Jamaica with the establishment of a new route between Manchester, England and Montego Bay, Jamaica, to start in November this year.

The flights will begin on Saturday, November 6, and operate three times weekly between Manchester and Montego Bay's Sangster International Airport.

Additionally, starting November 20, the airline also intends to increase its Heathrow services to Jamaica, from three flights a week to daily.

“We are heartened by Virgin Atlantic's decision to begin offering a new airlift service between Montego Bay and Manchester, England this November,” Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett, is quoted as saying in a release from the Ministry of Tourism.

“This thrice-weekly flight will be a great addition to the numerous new and returning flights the island has been welcoming this year, as we continue to recover from the impact of the pandemic. We look forward to warmly welcoming British passengers from Manchester starting this November, to enjoy a truly unforgettable Jamaican experience, in an environment which is safe, seamless and secure,” he added.

The new Manchester-Montego Bay flights will be operated on Airbus A330-300 aircraft.

The planes will include 31 Upper Class, 48 Premium and 185 Economy, including Delight, Classic and Light seats. The route will go on sale on August 18.

Senior Advisor and Tourism Strategist, Delano Seiveright, also welcomed the additions.

“We look forward to welcoming these new flights to the island. We also wish to assure the public that our visitors can look forward to a safe visit as Jamaica has a strong track record of low infections within the resilient corridor and a strong enforcement of COVID-19 protocols.”

Currently, all travellers who are age 12 and over must present a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test result in order to visit the island. The test must also be taken no more than three days prior to arrival.

“We also wish to assure the public that we have ramped up our island-wide vaccination efforts and have trained workers within the sector on standard COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Therefore their visit, while a fun and memorable experience, will be a safe one,” said Seiveright.

The carrier is also expanding its flights to Barbados. They resumed flights from Manchester to the island on August 7 and will be increasing flights from Heathrow from daily flights to 11 times a week.

“We're thrilled to announce that we have added Jamaica to our portfolio of destinations flying from Manchester, our home in the north,” said Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial officer at Virgin Atlantic.

“We are seeing a real demand from our customers in the northwest for luxury holidays in the sun as they are keen to escape on their next adventure after a challenging year.”