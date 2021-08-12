Virgin Atlantic launches new services from Manchester, England to Montego Bay

MANCHESTER, England — Virgin Atlantic has announced new flights from Manchester, England to Montego Bay, along with increased flights to Barbados.

The airline stated that they resumed flying from Manchester on August 7 with flights to Barbados, and as travel restrictions around the world begin to relax, looks forward to restarting services to Orlando, Atlanta, New York, and Islamabad over the coming months.

The new Caribbean services to Montego Bay and Barbados, the airline added, aim to respond to the pent-up demand from consumers based in the northwest looking to head off on a relaxing holiday to a sunny destination.

Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic Juha Jarvinen commented, “We're thrilled to announce that we have added Jamaica to our portfolio of destinations flying from Manchester, our home in the north, along with increasing frequency to Barbados.

“We are seeing a real demand from our customers in the northwest for luxury holidays in the sun as they are keen to escape on their next adventure after a challenging year. Both Jamaica and Barbados offer the ultimate getaway for those looking to enjoy island life, from hiking incredible waterfalls, surfing at white sand beaches, exploring distinct local caves, to swimming with sea turtles, the tropical island's offer something for everyone.

“We look forward to welcoming customers heading off on holiday or travelling to visit their loved ones back onboard.”

Virgin Atlantic disclosed that they will launch thrice-weekly seasonal winter services from Manchester Airport commencing on November 6 on the airline's Airbus A330-300 aircraft boasting 31 Upper Class, 48 Premium and 185 Economy Delight, Classic and Light seats. Services will go on sale from August 18 2021 with return Economy flights starting from £428 per person.

Managing Director at Manchester Airport Karen Smart said, “It's wonderful to see Virgin Atlantic further increase its flying programme from Manchester Airport this winter, making a further commitment to the North. We look forward to supporting Virgin Atlantic with launching these new flights this winter, knowing Jamaica and Barbados are popular destinations for our customers.”

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett also commented, “We are heartened by Virgin Atlantic's decision to begin offering a new airlift service between Montego Bay and Manchester, England this November. This thrice-weekly flight will be a great addition to the numerous new and returning flights the island has been welcoming this year, as we continue to recover from the impact of the pandemic [novel coronavirus]. We look forward to warmly welcoming British passengers from Manchester starting this November, to enjoy a truly unforgettable Jamaican experience, in an environment which is safe, seamless and secure.”

Further to the launch of its Manchester service to Jamaica, from November 20 Virgin Atlantic will be increasing its Heathrow services to Jamaica from three flights, up to daily, as well as increasing flying from Heathrow to Barbados from daily flights to 11 times a week.