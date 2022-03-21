Virginia reporter discovered dead in shooting when editor tries to assign her the story

A Virginia newspaper reporter was one of two people killed during a shooting early Saturday outside a restaurant and bar, authorities said.

The editor of the newspaper where she works, had tried to contact her multiple times to assign her the story to cover.

"Saturday would have been Sierra Jenkins' turn to cover the breaking news shift for The Virginian-Pilot," the newspaper reported. "When an editor learned early Saturday that several people had been shot in downtown Norfolk, he called Jenkins repeatedly to ask her to cover it. But she couldn't be reached."

"When he didn't hear back, we called in another reporter," said Virginian-Pilot editor-in-chief Kris Worrell. "In reporting the story of the shooting, we discovered that Sierra was one of the victims."

Jenkins, 25, was caught in the crossfire as she was leaving the bar, reports said. She was also a former CNN news assistant.

Norfolk police detectives are investigating the shooting, which also resulted in injuries to three others. No arrests had been announced as of Saturday afternoon.