Visit a vaccination site for a second COVID jab, Health Ministry reminds

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reminding the more than 50,000 Jamaicans who will shortly be due their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to visit a vaccination site for their jab.

According to the ministry, the reminder comes as it moves to realise a 65 per cent vaccination target for the population by March 2022.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is a two-dose vaccine.

People who received a first dose of the vaccine must ensure that they also receive a second dose. The ministry noted that receiving two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine enables the individual to receive the maximum benefits from their vaccination, notably a reduction in the chance of severe illness, hospitalisation and/or death associated with COVID-19.

On Sunday, September 19, Jamaica recorded 733 new COVID-19 infections and confirmed three deaths. The new cases moved the total number of infections to 80,406 since the first case was recorded last year while the death toll climbed to 1,794.