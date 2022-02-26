Voice notes about Spanish Town kidnapping were lies – senior cop

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Police say an alleged incident in which a little girl claimed she was kidnapped in Spanish Town, St Catherine, never happened.

Two voice notes in which the girl said she was kidnapped were released on social media yesterday, prompting fears.



In the voice notes, the girl sounded scared and seemed as if she was on the verge of tears. She whispered that she heard her kidnappers saying they were going to take her to St Johns Road in the parish. "Please, please, mommy help me," she begged as one of the voice notes ended.



But crime chief, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Fitz Bailey, said the child was being mischievous, and the incident never happened.



“She was never kidnapped, she went away by herself,” DCP Bailey told OBSERVER ONLINE. “It's something that the police are actually dealing with, but she wasn't kidnapped.”



DCP Bailey said even though it has been discovered that the child was lying, she will be examined and police will have a talk with her.



There have been numerous reports of children, especially girls, who have gone missing over the years. The Jamaica Constabulary Force has, on numerous occasions, informed loved ones that they should report missing persons immediately.