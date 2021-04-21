Volcano continues to erupt, scientist warns people to view eruption from safe distance

Volcano continues to erupt, scientist warns people to view eruption from safe distanceWednesday, April 21, 2021
KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) – The La Soufrière volcano continues to erupt but its pattern of seismic activity over the last few days is typical of the growth and destruction of lava domes, scientists monitoring the volcano have said.
The Seismic Research Centre of the University of the West Indies said that seismic activity at La Soufrière continued the pattern established after the explosive activity on April 18, and that small long-period and hybrid earthquakes continued to be recorded.
It said it had also recorded a few rockfalls and volcano-tectonic earthquakes.
The volcano began erupting explosively on April 9, but the SRC in its latest bulletin said that no seismic tremor has been recorded in the last 12 hours.
It said measurements of sulphur dioxide flux SO2 (mass) at La Soufriere volcano was again undertaken along the west coast on Tuesday, yielding an average SO2 flux of 350 tons per day.
“Since the initial depressurization noted immediately following the April 9 explosive phase, the continuous GPS network has recorded a decrease in the overall rates of horizontal and vertical movement.
“The volcano continues to erupt (and) its pattern of seismic activity over the last few days is typical of the growth and destruction of lava domes. Explosions with accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude, can occur with little or no warning impacting S. Vincent and neighbouring islands,” the SRC said, warning that “the volcano is at alert level red”.
Meanwhile, lead scientist, Professor Richard Robertson, is warning that La Soufriere is currently in the phase where the most deaths during volcanic eruptions occur.
Professor Robertson has since cautioned persons to view volcanic activity from safe distances. He said that persons should, specifically, stay away from Rabacca, an area with a dry river that offers a commanding view of the volcano.
