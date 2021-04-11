Volcano eruption spurs massive power outage in St Vincent

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) of St Vincent and the Grenadines is reporting a massive power outage following another explosive event at La Soufriere Volcano.

According to the agency majority of the country is currently without of power and water and is covered in ash.

Rumbling can still be heard from the volcano which first erupted on Friday, the agency shared on social media.

According to Professor Richard Robertson, La Soufriere's current activity pattern is similar to that of the 1902 eruption, with pyroclastic flows likely to cause destruction and devastation of communities close to the volcano.