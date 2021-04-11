Volcano eruption spurs massive power outage in St Vincent

Volcano eruption spurs massive power outage in St VincentSunday, April 11, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) of St Vincent and the Grenadines is reporting a massive power outage following another explosive event at La Soufriere Volcano.
According to the agency majority of the country is currently without of power and water and is covered in ash.
Rumbling can still be heard from the volcano which first erupted on Friday, the agency shared on social media.
According to Professor Richard Robertson, La Soufriere's current activity pattern is similar to that of the 1902 eruption, with pyroclastic flows likely to cause destruction and devastation of communities close to the volcano.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy