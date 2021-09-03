Vybz Kartel gets first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

Vybz Kartel gets first dose of AstraZeneca vaccineFriday, September 03, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Dancehall star Vybz Kartel was one of approximately 30 inmates of the Horizon Adult Correctional Centre to take the COVID-19 vaccine today.
OBSERVER ONLINE sources have confirmed that Kartel, whose given name is Adidja Palmer, was among the inmates who opted to take the vaccine.
"They took the AstraZeneca vaccine with the second dose scheduled as usual," said the source.
Last week the Jamaica Observer reported that despite vaccines being available for all the inmates in the Correctional Services, only about 10 per cent had been vaccinated.
At that time the Observer sources said more than 70 per cent of the inmates had indicated an hesitancy to be vaccinated.
Correctional Services officials had indicated that they were starting a drive in the prisons to urge inmates to accept the jab.
