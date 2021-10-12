WATA pumps $5M more into Reggae Boyz' FIFA World Cup journey to Qatar

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – WATA has announced an additional $5 million in sponsorship to the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) for the Reggae Boyz' 2022 FIFA World Cup Journey to Qatar.

The Wisynco beverage brand is also leading the charge in encouraging Jamaicans to place their support behind the Boyz with the launch of its #ReggaeWave social media campaign.

WATA, the official hydration sponsor of Jamaica's FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 campaign, has stepped up its support of the team to assist the JFF to cover expenses on the journey. The added support comes ahead of the Reggae Boyz's next qualifier against Honduras in San Pedro Sula, Honduras on Wednesday.

Brand Manager for WATA, Tiffany Simmonds, explained that WATA's decision to support the JFF on their campaign is representative of the brand's continued support of the Reggae Boyz over the years.

“This support to the JFF is also support for the fans. We want to keep the sport alive and keep the fans excited and committed to the team despite our absence from the stands. Our commitment is to stick with the game, and by extension the team, as we believe that football is still the sport of Jamaicans.”

The Reggae Boyz are currently at the bottom of their World Cup qualifier group with only two points from the five matches played so far. The Boyz have suffered three losses in their Qatar campaign with zero wins.

Simmonds is confident that this sponsorship will help boost the confidence of the team as they prepare for a must-win match with Honduras. She indicated that their corporate sponsorship is indicative of their belief that the team will do well.

She also encouraged the senior football team to continue to play with skill, heart and pride and to give their best.

“We [Jamaicans] are rooting for the team wherever they play, and as a company, we are willing to support them so they can perform at the highest standard,” she shared.

Simmonds believes that the virtual support from WATA's #ReggaeWave social media campaign is integral to remind the Reggae Boyz that Jamaicans are fully behind them and are waving their support from home to them abroad.