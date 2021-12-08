WATCH: 'Leave us out of it' - CCA Capital boss says company being used as a pawn in CAP dispute

CCA Capital Partners says it is confident that the services provided to Clarendon Alumina Production (CAP) have brought value to the bauxite and mining entity and the people of Jamaica.

The firm, which provided consultancy and advisory services to CAP, has been at the centre of controversy over its latest in a series of contracts with thestate entity.

But, in a news release on Wednesday, President and CEO of CCA, Andrew Simpson argued that the company is being used as a pawn in a battle between disputing former CAP board members.

"Myself and my company have been caught in a cross fire of what appears to be a dispute among the former Board of Directors of Clarendon Alumina Production. The fact is, as consultant, I reported to the executive management of that entity. I am confident in the process by which my firm was engaged and has been serving that entity. I am also confident that value has been delivered to the client and ultimately to people of Jamaica,” said Simpson.

The CCA Capital CEO said much of what has been placed in the public domain are misrepresentations of the facts including that there were other contractors to CAP.

"The facts are: we did not have consecutive six-month contracts, the final proposed contract was not valued at 30,000 US$ per month, I'm not a member of any political party, neither am I constituent of any Minister. I'm not even enumerated,” he said in the video release, adding “In my professional services, I've been serving alongside five other contractors to CAP with a common objective of providing value. My company and I find it strange that despite our contracts being leaked to the media, no mention has been made of these facts."

Simpson said he maintained constant dialogue with all the disputing parties on the CAP Board via numerous meetings and conference calls since the last contract expired on October 11, 2021. He said the former CAP Board did not indicate that there were any issues with the contract renewal to CCA Partners.

"This communication was maintained up to the final official meeting of the previous Board where the former board chairman requested services related to the new contract. I would prefer that my company's contracts, which can stand up to any scrutiny, are not used by anyone as a tool to bring accusations against others. I ask that the good name and integrity of me and my firm NOT be sullied or defamed. Please leave me of it," asserted the CCA Capital Partners CEO.

The release noted that CAP relies on advisory services because of its construct as it owns 45 per cent of an asset valued at approximately US$800 million or J$124 billion and only has a staff complement of five persons.

"In fact, our contract resulted in significant savings to CAP since we came on board. Additionally, our last contract, was task based where payments were to be made solely on the completion of tasks. Our contracts have been renewed several times based on our performance," Simpson said.

The CAP board of directors was reportedly besieged by infighting about the consultancy contract awarded to CCA Capital, which eventually led to Transport and Mining Minister Robert Montague requesting and receiving their resignations.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness subsequently transferred supervision of CAP from the Ministry of Transport and Mining to the finance ministry led by Dr Nigel Clarke.

CAP owns 45 per cent of the Jamalco alumina refinery in Clarendon. The Noble Group owns the other 55 per cent.