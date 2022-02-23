WATCH: 'Ray Ray' Market vendors left frustrated after latest fire

WATCH: 'Ray Ray' Market vendors left frustrated after latest fireWednesday, February 23, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Vendors in the Ray Ray Market on West Queen Street in downtown Kingston are once again counting their losses, following yet another fire which razed the vending area.
“We tired of it, it's unbearable,” said one female vendor, adding “A years it a gwaan, a nuh yesterday or today.”
Indeed, over the last few years, the market has suffered at least four fire incidents. The latest blaze, according to those who sell their wares there, has left millions of dollars in losses.
Against that background, the vendor is appealing for assistance from the authorities, who she criticized for alleged lack of support after previous fires.
“When it bun out, we nuh get nuh support, not even a nail,” the vendor claimed.
The Jamaica Fire Brigade said it was alerted to the fire about 7:35pm Tuesday, and four units were needed to extinguish the blaze, the cause of which investigators are yet to determine.
The Jamaica Observer visited the market on Wednesday morning. Watch the video by Joseph Wellington.
