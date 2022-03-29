WATCH: 2 rushed to hospital after bike and taxi collide in Stony Hill

A motorcyclist and his pillion were rushed to hospital Tuesday morning after a traffic accident in Stony Hill, St Andrew.

Information reaching OBSERVER ONLINE is that about 10:00am, the two men were travelling along Long Lane on a motorcycle towards Constant Spring when the bike collided with a taxi travelling in the opposite direction.

It is alleged that cab attempted to turn right into a complex when the accident occurred.

OBSERVER ONLINE was on the scene. Watch the video.