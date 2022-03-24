WATCH: 6 shot, 3 dead in Maverley

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Six people were shot, three fatally, in a drive-by shooting on West Main Drive in Maverley, St Andrew on Thursday night.

The OBSERVER ONLINE understands that a number of people were gathered on the roadway when armed men travelling motor car opened fire at them.

According to Kirk Ricketts, Head of the St Andrew South police division, the incident happened at approximately 9 pm.

"The scene here was quite chaotic earlier. We know of at least six persons who would have been shot, three of which would have since succumbed to their injuries and so I can say the investigation has started… and we are hoping to get to the bottom of this most heinous crime very shortly," said Ricketts.

Ricketts went on to reveal that police units that were close by responded to the shooting and engaged the gunmen in what he described as a "high-speed gun battle".

He said the car in which the alleged gunmen were travelling was later recovered abandoned in the St Andrew North area. The occupants, he said, had escaped.

The officer went on to indicate that the Maverley community in recent times has been plagued with “gang-type activities” and stated that Thursday night's incident may have been a reprisal for previous acts of violence.