WATCH: 76-y-o wants to exchange 'Royal coins' for a tractor

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Zachariah Thompson, a senior citizen residing in Flankers, Montego Bay, says he has a proposition for the Royals — a tractor in exchange for coins he said his great-grandfather got from the Queen years ago.

Thompson told the OBSERVER ONLINE that the coins which he claims are real silver, were given to him by his grandfather at the age of 10. He says he now wants to part ways with the coin and hopes he will get a tractor in exchange.

"I don't know if it's a medal or what but it come from the Queen in the 18th century," he said. "I get this form mi great grandfather when me was 10-year-old a mi have dem from dem time. Real silver and I wah dem go back to the Queen.

"I don't need dem. I need a tractor from the Queen. I need something fi go plant and farm," he continued.

Thompson, 76, was seeking assistance from the media in getting his plight to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, who are expected to visit Cambridge Infantry Training Centre in Flanker, Montego Bay. He said he has not been able to get close to the Duke and Duchess to return the coins and make his plea.