WATCH: AD Wagon on fire atop wrecker on Sir Florizel Glasspole Highway

WATCH: AD Wagon on fire atop wrecker on Sir Florizel Glasspole HighwayFriday, January 28, 2022
Firefighters are now on the scene of a fire on the Sir Florizel Glasspole Highway in Harbour View where a Nissan AD Wagon is burning atop a wrecker.
OBSERVER ONLINE understands that the driver of the AD Wagon had allegedly committed a road offence and was signalled to stop by law enforcers in the area. Following a discussion between the driver and police, a wrecker was called to tow the vehicle.
The driver of the wrecker told OBSEVER ONLINE that the burning AD Wagon was brought to his attention by passersby during a pickup for another vehicle close by. Fire was reportedly coming from under the back seat of the Nissan.
It is unclear how the fire started. No injuries were reported.
More details to come.
