WATCH: Bread truck looted after accident on Spanish Town Rd

WATCH: Bread truck looted after accident on Spanish Town RdFriday, February 11, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A National Bakery truck was looted Thursday after it overturned along Spanish Town Road in St Andrew.
The truck was raided by residents of the nearby Riverton Meadows community as it lay along the roadway. Two videos of the incident have been posted on social media.
The St Andrew South police confirmed that there was an accident involving the truck. No injuries were reported.
One video shows several people surrounding the truck, some taking bread while others force their way inside. A woman was heard asking the people if they were going to destroy the bread truck.
A woman, upon seeing someone recording the video, hid her face with a crocus bag she had in her hand.
In the other video, a policeman is seen standing near the truck but this didn't stop some people from stretching under it and taking bread.
