WATCH: Children among several persons injured in crash along Rose Hall main road in St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica - Two children are reportedly among the injured following a motor vehicle crash along the Rose Hall main road in the vicinity of the Barrett Town intersection in St James.

The condition of one of the children is said to be critical and the child has since been rushed to the Falmouth hospital by passersby. Reports are that the child has sustained serious injuries to the face.

OBSERVER ONLINE understands that about 7:05 pm, a Toyota Noah motor vehicle was transporting eight persons, including the driver, in the direction of Montego Bay from Falmouth.

Upon almost reaching the traffic lights, the vehicle rode the median and overturned which led to the occupants receiving a variety of injuries.

There have been no reports of fatalities but a number of other passengers are said to be seriously injured and have been taken to hospital for treatment.

This accident comes just days after a security guard lost his life in an accident in almost the exact location.

Exactly two weeks ago to the day, Rupert Hutchinson, a passenger in a Nissan AD Wagon motor car lost his life when it slammed into a Mazda Premacy motor car.

In that instance, the Mazda Premacy rode the median and made its way into the path of the AD Wagon which resulted in Hutchinson receiving fatal injuries.