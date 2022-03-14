WATCH: Comrades demand Bunting resign

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Opposition Senator Peter Bunting is facing more calls for his resignation from the Upper House of Parliament following last week's damning Integrity Commission report on the issuance of gun licenses.

The Integrity Commission report named Bunting as one of two former national security ministers who granted firearm permits to people convicted of serious criminal offences – the other being Robert Montague, who resigned from Cabinet following the allegations.

On Monday, a small group of People's National Party (PNP) supporters, led by controversial activist Karen Cross, demonstrated in front of the PNP headquarters in St Andrew, calling for party president Mark Golding to ask Bunting to step down.

Party supporter Mervyn Jones said, given the fact that Montague stepped down, it was only right for Bunting to do the same.

“It doesn't make sense (the PNP) call for Mr Montague to resign and at the same time we have Bunting sitting in the Senate,” Jones said, adding “He should at least step away to allow an investigation to go through.”

Cross in the meantime demanded that Golding show “guts and the balls” to ask Bunting, with whom he shares a close relationship, to resign.

“Mark Golding must recongnise that he is the leader of the People's National Party, elected by the delegates of the People's National Party and he must do what is right for the People's National Party,” Cross said.

It is the latest in growing calls for Bunting to resign in light of the allegations.

Political commentators Kevin O'Brien Chang, Lloyd B Smith and Shalman Scott made similar calls for Bunting's resignation in a Sunday Observer article, while advocacy group Stand Up for Jamaica also demanded that Bunting walks.