WATCH: Cop injured in vehicle collision with Pearnel Charles Snr

WATCH: Cop injured in vehicle collision with Pearnel Charles SnrThursday, March 24, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – A policeman was injured after his motorbike collided with a vehicle being driven by former Speaker of the House of Parliament, Pearnel Charles Snr.
It is understood that the cop, a constable assigned to the Hunt's Bay traffic unit, had to be rushed to hospital after the collision which occurred on Perkins Boulevard at the foot of Queen's Hill in St Andrew.
Superintendent Damion Manderson of the St Andrew South Police Division confirmed the incident and told OBSERVER ONLINE that he was currently en route to the hospital to check on the condition of the policeman.
Superintendent Manderson said he was not sure what time the incident happened. He said he did not have all the details and was still waiting for more information.
Charles, who is presently on the scene with investigator, did not appear to suffer any serious injury in the collision.
More to come.
- David Dunkley
