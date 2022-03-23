WATCH: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Shortwood Teacher's College

WATCH: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Shortwood Teacher's CollegeWednesday, March 23, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, arrived at Shortwood Teacher's College in St Andrew on Wednesday for a courtesy call.
The Royals are expected to meet with Education Minister Fayval Williams, along with students and researchers at the institution.
Upon arrival, they were greeted by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education and Youth, Maureen Dwyer.
Speaking with OBSERVER ONLINE, chairman of the Early Childhood Commission Trisha Williams-Singh said the visit was highly anticipated, especially as the country celebrates the year of Early Childhood Development.
“I look forward to an in-depth conversation with Her Royal Highness and her team as it pertains to early years. The alignment is very, very clear,” Williams-Singh said.
Noting that Jamaica is the only country in the Caribbean that has a law that speaks to early childhood, Williams-Singh said the country launched the Brain Builder Centre in 2018 which focuses on young ones zero to three, the first 1000 days.
“So it is quite historic for us to again be pioneers in the sector,” she said, adding that The Duchess herself focuses on building awareness zero to five.
“Jamaica continues to show that we are ahead in a lot that we do and for me again, it's just an honour to be here in the alignment. So this visit for me is timely as we celebrate the year of the Early Childhood Development in Jamaica,” Williams-Singh said.
