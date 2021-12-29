WATCH: Fiery protest in Grants Pen over police killing

ST ANDREW, Jamaica – Irate residents of Grants Pen in St Andrew are protesting the fatal police shooting of a music producer Tuesday night in the community.

Reports are that a police team was responding to reports of gunfire in the area sometime after 8pm when the producer, identified only as 'Tadmar', was shot and killed during a confrontation with the lawmen.

A 45 semi-automatic firearm with three rounds was reportedly taken from his body.

Police report that Tadmar was the main suspect in the murder of a man in the community earlier this week.

On Wednesday morning, placard-bearing Grants Pen residents took to the streets and blocked roads with burning debris in protest against the police killing.

The police are currently at the scene attempting to bring calm to the area.