WATCH: Fiery protest in Tavern as residents accuse soldiers of abuse

Disgruntled residents of Tavern in St Andrew took to the streets on Monday to protest what they described as “ill-treatment” at the hands of members of the Jamaica Defense Force (JDF).

Residents mounted roadblocks and set fire to old cars as they voiced their displeasure at the way soldiers handled members of the community at a gathering over the weekend.

According to information reaching OBSERVER ONLINE, residents were present at an event in the community on Sunday night when soldiers turned up to end the gathering. They shared that instead of issuing warnings that the crowd should disperse, JDF soldiers proceeded to destroy liquor and other valuables.

“Last night a mi birthday and mi have a get together and the soldier dem just come out, no warning, no police in sight, to lock off the music and a deeven curfew time yet and kick over di whole a mi consignment liquor dem. A try mi a try because mi have two yute a try send back a school and thing and chu the COVID thing, work kinda hard,” said the alleged event promoter.

“Mi is not a trouble maker inna di community because everybody know me. Mi a good yute inna di community. Dem send mi go all a shop fi dem and di man dem come kick over mi bottles a rum, Hennessey, how much Dragon. Totally badness, dat a nuh governance,” he continued. “Mi kinda vex and right now dem left mi inna debt because mi affi pay back fi di people dem consignment liquor.”

Inspector Harvey Francis of the Papine Police Station said law enforcers are now on the ground in the community as they try to quell growing tempers among citizens.

“Residents are demonstrating today about an incident that occurred between 9:30 and 10:30 pm last night (Sunday) where they said soldiers damaged some liquor and fired shots in the air. They are saying they are not pleased with how the soldiers are dealing with them,” he shared. “They have lit old cars and debris in the road and we the police want to see how much we can quell the situation. I spoke with the residents and they have agreed to remove blockages pending investigations. I told them I would be speaking with them periodically and to inform them of what is happening on the ground.”

Inspector Francis said maintaining good relations between law enforcers and members of the community was a top priority for him and his officers and urged members of the military to do the same.

“There are allegations of members of the military speaking to the members of the community in a particular way and even members of the police force. What I will do is speak to my men as to how to deal with citizens, the soldiers have to do their part,” he shared. “We want to have a good relationship with the citizens because for the main parts they are co-operative and we want to maintain that.”

In the meantime, People's National Party councillor for the Papine Division, Venesha Phillips said she has raised the issue with the JDF hierarchy and a probe into the matter is underway.