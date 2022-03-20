WATCH: Fire at Riverton landfill believed to be the work of arsonist

WATCH: Fire at Riverton landfill believed to be the work of arsonistSunday, March 20, 2022
|
The National Solid Waste Management Authority [NSWMA] has confirmed that there was a fire at the southern end of the Riverton landfill in St Andrew.
The NSWMA, while also noting that this is an area where plastic is stored by a picker, is concerned that the fire was deliberately set but is confident that measures are in place to ensure that it does not spread.
Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE is that some time after 7:00 pm the fire was noticed by people in the area, the Jamaica Fire Brigade was contacted and the fire was subsequently extinguished using standard equipment as well as an excavator.
Meanwhile, Five fire units from St Andrew and St Catherine were present on the scene. Some of the firefighters are adamant that the fire was deliberately lit in the section of the landfill close to the swamp, however, they are unable to fully ascertain the exact cause of the fire.
More details to come.
