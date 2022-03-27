WATCH: From home to retail shelves, SRC helps pumpkin punch maker follow dream

Jason Roberts wasn't a big fan of pumpkin. So, in 2017, after enjoying a delicious beverage provided to him by a female cousin, he was shocked to learn that it was in fact pumpkin punch, and it marked the beginning of a new relationship between Roberts and the orange fruit.

“I fell in love with the product and I wanted to share this with the rest of Jamaica, and bottle it and put it in supermarkets,” Roberts said.

That dream led Roberts in 2020 to register his business, Jamkin Juice.

He then took his recipe to the Scientific Research Council (SRC), which supports innovation using science and technology, to assist in the formulation of the product and turning Roberts' idea into a reality.

The rest is history. Today, Jamkin Juice employs four people and its Pumpkin Punch product can be found in supermarkets islandwide.

