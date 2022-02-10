WATCH: George Wright walks with Opposition, gets cold shoulder

WATCH: George Wright walks with Opposition, gets cold shoulderThursday, February 10, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Controversial Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Central George Wright was given the cold shoulder by Opposition members as he walked with them during the ceremonial opening of Parliament on Thursday.
Wright, an independent MP since resigning from the ruling Jamaica Labour Party last year in the wake of domestic abuse allegations, had been walking among Opposition members as they made their way to Gordon House before being confronted by Leader of the Opposition Mark Golding who appeared to tell the former Labourite that he was too close for comfort.
Wright apparently heeded Golding's advice and, with a dejected look on his face, made sure to maintain his social distance from the unwelcoming Comrades the rest of the short journey to Parliament.
Watch the video captured by the Jamaica Observer's Garfield Robinson.
