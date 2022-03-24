WATCH: Go Wild Ja - The American Crocodile

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The crocs are out.

In this week's episode of Go Wild, OBSERVER ONLINE reporter Kelsey Thomas and Hope Zoo Curator Joey Brown visit Samson, a 600 pound 70/80-year-old American Crocodile.

Did you know crocodiles sleep with their mouths open to regulate their body temperature? They can also reach about 14-15 ft in length.

According to Joey, crocs are actually shy and skittish.

Watch the video to learn more about this interesting animal.