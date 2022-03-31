WATCH: Go Wild Ja — The Jamaican Boa

KINGSTON, Jamaica — We're back with another wild adventure! This week, we're slithering out with Lucy, a seven-foot Jamaican Boa.

Hope Zoo curator, Joey Brown, and OBSERVER ONLINE reporter Kelsey Thomas tells us more about this reptile.

Did you know Jamaica has nine snake species but none of them are venomous?

Fun Fact: While most snakes lay eggs, the Jamaican Boa actually give live birth.

Check out this week's episode of Go Wild! You're sure to find it hisssterical.