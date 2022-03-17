WATCH: Go Wild Ja - The Squirrel Monkey

KINGSTON, Jamaica — It's another episode of Go Wild and this week we hang around with the Squirrel Monkey.

Did you know the Squirrel Monkey is a very social animal that lives in the tropical forests of Central and South America?

OBSERVER ONLINE reporter Kelsey Thomas joined Hope Zoo Curator Joey Brown as he shared some fun facts about squirrel monkeys, who are considered to be one of the most clever of their kind.

Watch this week's episode to learn more about this curious creature.