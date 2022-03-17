WATCH: Gov't to spend $70m to fix up Devon House courtyard

WATCH: Gov't to spend $70m to fix up Devon House courtyardThursday, March 17, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Government will be spending $70 million on refurbishing activities in the courtyard section of Devon House in St Andrew.
The announcement was made by Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett on Thursday during a groundbreaking ceremony on the property.
The work is expected to be completed in six months.
According to Bartlett, the idea is to “spruce up” the courtyard area for a better dining and shopping experience.
“What we're trying to do is reposition and repurpose the courtyard area to make it a really exciting, aesthetically pleasing area where our young people, our children can come, our visitors as well,” Bartlett told OBSERVER ONLINE.
“It's an important first phase of a second development strategy that we have for Devon House which I will speak about in my budget presentation,” he continued.
The minister said the completion is expected to fall in line with Jamaica 60 celebrations.
