WATCH: Grants Pen residents lament impact of new St Thomas bypass

WATCH: Grants Pen residents lament impact of new St Thomas bypassTuesday, March 22, 2022
ST THOMAS, Jamaica— While some commuters are pleased with the newly opened bypass on a section of the St Thomas main road, residents of Grants Pen are lamenting the negative impact the bypass is already having on the community.
Residents informed OBSERVER ONLINE that they now have to charter vehicles in order to exit the community or walk the long distance from the bypass to go home.
While the news team was on the scene, an elderly woman was observed walking a considerable distance to the community as route taxis and bus operators are no longer using the old route.
The residents are also angry that no official notice was given that the road would be blocked off.
“They did not even notice us. We heard from the grapevine, from the men working on the road, that they were going to block off the road. We don't get no argument from none of them,” one resident said.
The Grants Pen residents are calling on the authorities to implement solutions as they are in dire need.
“We need something, we need somebody to step up and settle something for us,” one resident said.
